Drata is a security and compliance automation platform that continuously monitors and collects evidence of a company's security controls, while streamlining workflows to ensure audit-readiness. Key features: - Automates evidence collection and control testing across 20+ compliance frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, NIST CSF, and more. - Integrates with 180+ cloud services and tools to centralize evidence from across an organization's tech stack. - Provides pre-mapped controls and requirements validated by auditors. - Streamlines workflows for audit preparation, evidence review, and audit management. - Offers customizable frameworks to meet unique business requirements. - Enables continuous compliance monitoring and real-time compliance posture visibility.