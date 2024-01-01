Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
Drata is a security and compliance automation platform that continuously monitors and collects evidence of a company's security controls, while streamlining workflows to ensure audit-readiness. Key features: - Automates evidence collection and control testing across 20+ compliance frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, NIST CSF, and more. - Integrates with 180+ cloud services and tools to centralize evidence from across an organization's tech stack. - Provides pre-mapped controls and requirements validated by auditors. - Streamlines workflows for audit preparation, evidence review, and audit management. - Offers customizable frameworks to meet unique business requirements. - Enables continuous compliance monitoring and real-time compliance posture visibility.
A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.