Satori is a data security platform that provides: Data Discovery and Classification: - Automatically detects and categorizes sensitive data across storage platforms - Identifies duplicates and tracks data access patterns Access Control and Governance: - Implements granular access policies for data resources - Manages permissions based on roles and need-to-know basis - Provides audit trails for compliance requirements Monitoring and Compliance: - Tracks data access and usage across environments - Generates compliance reports for standards like GDPR and HIPAA - Logs all data access activities Integration Capabilities: - Works with data warehouses like Snowflake - Integrates with BI tools such as Looker - Requires no changes to existing data infrastructure Security Features: - Dynamic data masking - Real-time policy enforcement - Self-service access workflows

ZAMA Logo
ZAMA

Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.

Free
Data Protection
stego Logo
stego

Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.

Free
Data Protection
Clevis Logo
Clevis

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.

Free
Data Protection
OpenFHE Logo
OpenFHE

OpenFHE is an open-source library implementing post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption schemes with simplified APIs and cross-platform support.

Free
Data Protection
StegCracker Logo
StegCracker

Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.

Free
Data Protection
BleachBit Logo
BleachBit

BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.

Free
Data Protection
WavSteg Logo
WavSteg

A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.

Free
Data Protection
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module Logo
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module

Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.

Free
Data Protection

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
