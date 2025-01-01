Satori 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Satori is a data security platform that provides: Data Discovery and Classification: - Automatically detects and categorizes sensitive data across storage platforms - Identifies duplicates and tracks data access patterns Access Control and Governance: - Implements granular access policies for data resources - Manages permissions based on roles and need-to-know basis - Provides audit trails for compliance requirements Monitoring and Compliance: - Tracks data access and usage across environments - Generates compliance reports for standards like GDPR and HIPAA - Logs all data access activities Integration Capabilities: - Works with data warehouses like Snowflake - Integrates with BI tools such as Looker - Requires no changes to existing data infrastructure Security Features: - Dynamic data masking - Real-time policy enforcement - Self-service access workflows