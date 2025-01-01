Satori is a data security platform that provides: Data Discovery and Classification: - Automatically detects and categorizes sensitive data across storage platforms - Identifies duplicates and tracks data access patterns Access Control and Governance: - Implements granular access policies for data resources - Manages permissions based on roles and need-to-know basis - Provides audit trails for compliance requirements Monitoring and Compliance: - Tracks data access and usage across environments - Generates compliance reports for standards like GDPR and HIPAA - Logs all data access activities Integration Capabilities: - Works with data warehouses like Snowflake - Integrates with BI tools such as Looker - Requires no changes to existing data infrastructure Security Features: - Dynamic data masking - Real-time policy enforcement - Self-service access workflows
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.
OpenFHE is an open-source library implementing post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption schemes with simplified APIs and cross-platform support.
Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.
BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.