InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security

