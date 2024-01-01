AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source project designed to allow detection of security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts, including: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and GitHub. Deployment Options: - Self-Hosted - Hosted at Aqua Wave Installation Configuration: - Amazon Web Services - Microsoft Azure - Google Cloud Platform - Oracle Cloud Infrastructure CloudSploit Config File Credential Files Environment Variables Running CLI Options: - Compliance (HIPAA, PCI, CIS Benchmarks) - Output Formats (Console Output, Ignoring Passing Results, CSV, JSON, JUnit XML) - Collection Output - Suppressions - Running a Single Plugin Architecture Writing a Plugin Other Notes
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
A small project for continuous auditing of internet-facing AWS services
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets