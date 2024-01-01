CloudSploit by Aqua 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source project designed to allow detection of security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts, including: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and GitHub. Deployment Options: - Self-Hosted - Hosted at Aqua Wave Installation Configuration: - Amazon Web Services - Microsoft Azure - Google Cloud Platform - Oracle Cloud Infrastructure CloudSploit Config File Credential Files Environment Variables Running CLI Options: - Compliance (HIPAA, PCI, CIS Benchmarks) - Output Formats (Console Output, Ignoring Passing Results, CSV, JSON, JUnit XML) - Collection Output - Suppressions - Running a Single Plugin Architecture Writing a Plugin Other Notes