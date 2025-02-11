Oasis Security - NHI Security Cloud 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Oasis Security NHI Cloud is a Non-Human Identity Management (NHIM) platform designed to manage and secure non-human identities across hybrid cloud environments. The platform provides comprehensive identity management capabilities for service accounts, IAM users, API keys, and tokens across multiple environments including AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premise Active Directory, and various PaaS/SaaS platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, and GitHub. Core functionalities include: - Identity discovery and inventory management across cloud and on-premise environments - Context-based identity analysis showing ownership, usage patterns, and privilege levels - Automated threat and anomaly detection for identity-based security risks - Automated remediation workflows for identity-related issues - Lifecycle management including provisioning, secret vaulting, and rotation - Compliance management tools for maintaining security standards The platform addresses common non-human identity challenges such as: - Lack of centralized management - Absence of multi-factor authentication - Scale management for large numbers of machine identities - Ownership tracking and attestation - Standardization of security practices across distributed teams