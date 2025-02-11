Oasis Security - NHI Security Cloud Logo

Oasis Security NHI Cloud is a Non-Human Identity Management (NHIM) platform designed to manage and secure non-human identities across hybrid cloud environments. The platform provides comprehensive identity management capabilities for service accounts, IAM users, API keys, and tokens across multiple environments including AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premise Active Directory, and various PaaS/SaaS platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, and GitHub. Core functionalities include: - Identity discovery and inventory management across cloud and on-premise environments - Context-based identity analysis showing ownership, usage patterns, and privilege levels - Automated threat and anomaly detection for identity-based security risks - Automated remediation workflows for identity-related issues - Lifecycle management including provisioning, secret vaulting, and rotation - Compliance management tools for maintaining security standards The platform addresses common non-human identity challenges such as: - Lack of centralized management - Absence of multi-factor authentication - Scale management for large numbers of machine identities - Ownership tracking and attestation - Standardization of security practices across distributed teams

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security