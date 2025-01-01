Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

0
Commercial
Data Protection
ai
data-protection
data-security
compliance
machine-learning
pci-dss
data-analysis
sensitive-data
Visit Website

Kriptos is a data classification and governance platform that utilizes AI algorithms to analyze, classify, and label sensitive information across organizational data stores. The platform performs automated discovery of documents, analyzing over 1000 characteristics per document to determine sensitivity levels and apply appropriate classification labels. It includes features for: - Automatic document sensitivity classification - PII and PCI data identification - Visual labeling and metadata tagging - Integration with DLP and CASB tools - Risk assessment and management capabilities - Compliance monitoring and audit support - Data inventory management The system implements a four-tier classification model (Confidential, Restricted, Internal Use, Public) and provides metrics on document quantities, data value estimation, and potential exposure risks.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Entropy Source Evaluation Logo
Entropy Source Evaluation

Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.

Free
Data Protection
xortool.py Logo
xortool.py

A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.

Free
Data Protection
Crypto Fails Logo
Crypto Fails

Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.

Free
Data Protection
AudioStego Logo
AudioStego

Audio file steganography tool

Free
Data Protection
Tenzir Logo
Tenzir

Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics.

Free
Data Protection
gitGraber Logo
gitGraber

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

Free
Data Protection
Red October Logo
Red October

Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.

Free
Data Protection
Cyera Logo
Cyera

Cyera is a data security platform that discovers, classifies, and secures sensitive data across various environments, offering features such as DSPM, identity data access, and data privacy compliance.

Commercial
Data Protection

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
Blog
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy