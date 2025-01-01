Kriptos is a data classification and governance platform that utilizes AI algorithms to analyze, classify, and label sensitive information across organizational data stores. The platform performs automated discovery of documents, analyzing over 1000 characteristics per document to determine sensitivity levels and apply appropriate classification labels. It includes features for: - Automatic document sensitivity classification - PII and PCI data identification - Visual labeling and metadata tagging - Integration with DLP and CASB tools - Risk assessment and management capabilities - Compliance monitoring and audit support - Data inventory management The system implements a four-tier classification model (Confidential, Restricted, Internal Use, Public) and provides metrics on document quantities, data value estimation, and potential exposure risks.
Cyera is a data security platform that discovers, classifies, and secures sensitive data across various environments, offering features such as DSPM, identity data access, and data privacy compliance.
