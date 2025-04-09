CryptoFlow 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

CryptoFlow is a Data Protection and Risk Mitigation (DPRM) solution developed by Certes Networks that focuses on securing data in transit using quantum-safe encryption methods. The solution is built around four key pillars: Separation of Duties, Layer 4 Data Payload Protection, Crypto-Segmentation, and Data Security Unified Reporting. The tool implements AES-256-GCM encryption with quantum-based multi-part key management to protect sensitive data, making it compliant with NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards. This approach ensures that data remains protected against both current threats and future quantum computing attacks. CryptoFlow's Layer 4 Payload Protection specifically targets the data payload within network packets, ensuring that even if attackers gain access to the network, they can only see encrypted, unreadable information. The solution also employs crypto-segmentation to provide individual protection for each application data flow without disrupting network operations. The platform includes unified reporting capabilities that provide real-time insights into data security posture and vulnerabilities, integrating with existing security tools to support audit compliance and enable rapid risk mitigation. CryptoFlow is designed for various use cases including managed service providers handling customer data, technology partners operating in sensitive data environments, and end-users seeking to mitigate regulatory risks associated with data protection.