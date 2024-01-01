PII Crawler 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

PII Crawler is a data scanning tool designed to identify and locate Personally Identifiable Information (PII) within various file types and databases. The software scans text from multiple sources, including: - Images embedded in PDFs - Word documents - Excel spreadsheets - CSV files - Databases It detects PII such as: - Social Security Numbers - Addresses - Customer names - Email addresses PII Crawler utilizes NER/FSM and AI techniques to find PII while minimizing false positives. It can be run locally and air-gapped, ensuring that sensitive data remains within the user's network. The tool is available as a command-line interface for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It generates output in SQLite format and allows for database scanning.