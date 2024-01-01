PII Crawler is a data scanning tool designed to identify and locate Personally Identifiable Information (PII) within various file types and databases. The software scans text from multiple sources, including: - Images embedded in PDFs - Word documents - Excel spreadsheets - CSV files - Databases It detects PII such as: - Social Security Numbers - Addresses - Customer names - Email addresses PII Crawler utilizes NER/FSM and AI techniques to find PII while minimizing false positives. It can be run locally and air-gapped, ensuring that sensitive data remains within the user's network. The tool is available as a command-line interface for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It generates output in SQLite format and allows for database scanning.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X
steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.
Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.
Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.
Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.
Tool to clean Exif data from images in AWS S3 bucket