Plerion is a cloud security platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution for cloud infrastructure protection. The platform provides several key functionalities: Asset Inventory Management: - Tracks and maintains inventory of cloud resources - Enables querying and visualization of cloud assets - Supports multiple cloud providers including AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes Security Assessment: - Performs configuration auditing for cloud resources - Identifies misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities - Conducts infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning - Analyzes cloud workload vulnerabilities Access Control and Permissions: - Implements Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) - Monitors identity and access permissions - Maps potential attack paths through identity relationships Compliance and Risk Management: - Monitors compliance with security standards - Generates compliance reports - Provides risk scoring and prioritization - Creates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Integration Capabilities: - Connects with common development and operations tools - Supports integration with Slack, Jira, PagerDuty, and other platforms - Offers API access for custom integrations The platform operates through cloud-native deployment without requiring agent installation and focuses on identifying critical security risks while filtering out less significant issues.
ALTERNATIVES
An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.
An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.
A cloud native security platform that uses behavioral fingerprinting and runtime verification to detect threats across Kubernetes environments, cloud infrastructure, and software supply chains.
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
An AI-powered Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides unified cloud security with attack surface management for small and medium businesses.
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.
Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.
