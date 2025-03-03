Plerion 0 Commercial

Plerion is a cloud security platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution for cloud infrastructure protection. The platform provides several key functionalities: Asset Inventory Management: - Tracks and maintains inventory of cloud resources - Enables querying and visualization of cloud assets - Supports multiple cloud providers including AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes Security Assessment: - Performs configuration auditing for cloud resources - Identifies misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities - Conducts infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning - Analyzes cloud workload vulnerabilities Access Control and Permissions: - Implements Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) - Monitors identity and access permissions - Maps potential attack paths through identity relationships Compliance and Risk Management: - Monitors compliance with security standards - Generates compliance reports - Provides risk scoring and prioritization - Creates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Integration Capabilities: - Connects with common development and operations tools - Supports integration with Slack, Jira, PagerDuty, and other platforms - Offers API access for custom integrations The platform operates through cloud-native deployment without requiring agent installation and focuses on identifying critical security risks while filtering out less significant issues.