ThreatLocker Platform

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides a comprehensive endpoint protection solution, featuring allowlisting, ringfencing, elevation control, storage control, network control, and threat detection capabilities to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints. The platform offers a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity, allowing only trusted software to run, while blocking all other applications and scripts. It also provides a host-based firewall, automated detection, and response to Identifiers of Compromise, as well as a fully functional isolated testing environment. ThreatLocker's solution is designed to help organizations achieve compliance with various regulations, including NIST, HIPAA, CIS, and PCI, and is trusted by numerous industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, and education.