Fidelis Halo 0 Commercial

Fidelis Halo is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) designed to provide security across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform consists of three main components: 1. Cloud Secure - A Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution that monitors cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance issues. 2. Server Secure - A Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) that secures servers across various environments. 3. Container Secure - Provides security for containerized applications and environments. Fidelis Halo uses a microagent-based architecture with "Heartbeat Monitoring" that provides near real-time security monitoring without requiring snapshots. The platform includes capabilities for real-time discovery, inventory management, and assessment across multiple environments. Key features include: - Multi-cloud and hybrid environment support - Configuration management and drift detection - File integrity monitoring - Log-based intrusion detection - Vulnerability assessment - Compliance monitoring and reporting - Container security throughout the deployment pipeline The solution is delivered as a SaaS platform and is designed to minimize additional cloud resource requirements for operation.