Cloudnosys is a cloud security platform that provides comprehensive protection for cloud environments through multiple integrated security capabilities. The platform combines several security functions including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) into a unified solution. It operates with an agentless architecture, allowing for scanning and monitoring of cloud infrastructure without requiring agent installation. Key features include: - Vulnerability management for identifying, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and applications - Malware analysis to detect and remediate malicious software in cloud environments - Attack path analysis to identify potential security risks and attack vectors - Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities for automated incident response - Real-time threat detection using machine learning - Compliance monitoring and reporting for standards including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, ISO27001, NIST, and CIS - Policy enforcement across users, accounts, projects, regions, and virtual networks - Automated remediation to reduce alert fatigue Cloudnosys provides visibility across cloud assets, configurations, vulnerabilities, and user activities while enabling governance through policy enforcement and compliance management. The platform is designed to work with public cloud environments and can be deployed as a SaaS solution or hosted internally.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
Cloud runtime security platform that uses eBPF technology to monitor cloud infrastructure, detect anomalies, and identify potential security threats in real-time.
Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.
An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.
Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.
