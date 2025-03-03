Cloudnosys Logo

Commercial
Cloud Security
cloud-security
vulnerability-management
compliance
security-automation
malware-analysis
attack-paths
security-posture
cloud
soar
Cloudnosys is a cloud security platform that provides comprehensive protection for cloud environments through multiple integrated security capabilities. The platform combines several security functions including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) into a unified solution. It operates with an agentless architecture, allowing for scanning and monitoring of cloud infrastructure without requiring agent installation. Key features include: - Vulnerability management for identifying, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and applications - Malware analysis to detect and remediate malicious software in cloud environments - Attack path analysis to identify potential security risks and attack vectors - Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities for automated incident response - Real-time threat detection using machine learning - Compliance monitoring and reporting for standards including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, ISO27001, NIST, and CIS - Policy enforcement across users, accounts, projects, regions, and virtual networks - Automated remediation to reduce alert fatigue Cloudnosys provides visibility across cloud assets, configurations, vulnerabilities, and user activities while enabling governance through policy enforcement and compliance management. The platform is designed to work with public cloud environments and can be deployed as a SaaS solution or hosted internally.

aws_public_ips Logo
aws_public_ips

A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account

Free
Cloud Security
CloudScraper Logo
CloudScraper

CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.

Free
Cloud Security
Sweet Logo
Sweet

Cloud runtime security platform that uses eBPF technology to monitor cloud infrastructure, detect anomalies, and identify potential security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Understanding Docker container escapes Logo
Understanding Docker container escapes

Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.

Free
Cloud Security
LambdaGuard Logo
LambdaGuard

An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.

Free
Cloud Security
mass-s3-bucket-tester Logo
mass-s3-bucket-tester

A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets

Free
Cloud Security
Scout Suite Logo
Scout Suite

Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.

Free
Cloud Security
Access Undenied on AWS Logo
Access Undenied on AWS

Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.

Free
Cloud Security

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security