Cloudnosys

Cloudnosys is a cloud security platform that provides comprehensive protection for cloud environments through multiple integrated security capabilities. The platform combines several security functions including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) into a unified solution. It operates with an agentless architecture, allowing for scanning and monitoring of cloud infrastructure without requiring agent installation. Key features include: - Vulnerability management for identifying, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and applications - Malware analysis to detect and remediate malicious software in cloud environments - Attack path analysis to identify potential security risks and attack vectors - Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities for automated incident response - Real-time threat detection using machine learning - Compliance monitoring and reporting for standards including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, ISO27001, NIST, and CIS - Policy enforcement across users, accounts, projects, regions, and virtual networks - Automated remediation to reduce alert fatigue Cloudnosys provides visibility across cloud assets, configurations, vulnerabilities, and user activities while enabling governance through policy enforcement and compliance management. The platform is designed to work with public cloud environments and can be deployed as a SaaS solution or hosted internally.