A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.
AWS Config is a service that enables you to assess, audit, and evaluate the configurations of your AWS resources. It helps manage resource configuration changes, continually assess, monitor, and record resource configurations.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
A daily updated list of the top 1 million websites in the world, ordered by referring subnets.
A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures