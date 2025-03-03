Airlock Secure Access Hub is an integrated security solution that combines identity and access management with web application and API protection. The platform consists of several core components: 1. Airlock IAM - Provides centralized access management with adaptive authentication, authorization, and single sign-on capabilities. It supports various authentication methods including social logins, federation, and two-factor authentication. 2. Airlock Gateway - Functions as both a Web Application Firewall (WAF) and API Security Gateway that protects against attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. 3. Airlock Microgateway - A lightweight security gateway designed specifically for container and Kubernetes environments to protect microservices. 4. Airlock 2FA - Integrated two-factor authentication solution that offers methods like one-touch, offline QR code, passcode, and passwordless authentication. Key features include: - Strong, adaptive, and step-up authentication - Single sign-on across multiple applications - Mobile security for end-to-end protection - User self-service capabilities - Social login integration - Attack filtering and blocking - Fraud prevention - SIEM integration for security monitoring - Virtual patching - Microsoft application protection - Cloud deployment options The solution is designed to balance security requirements with user experience, allowing organizations to implement robust security controls without compromising usability. It centralizes security management and helps organizations meet compliance requirements while protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access and cyber attacks.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
Tool for visualizing and analyzing control paths in Active Directory to determine access privileges and permissions.
A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.