Airlock Secure Access Hub 0 Commercial

Airlock Secure Access Hub is an integrated security solution that combines identity and access management with web application and API protection. The platform consists of several core components: 1. Airlock IAM - Provides centralized access management with adaptive authentication, authorization, and single sign-on capabilities. It supports various authentication methods including social logins, federation, and two-factor authentication. 2. Airlock Gateway - Functions as both a Web Application Firewall (WAF) and API Security Gateway that protects against attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. 3. Airlock Microgateway - A lightweight security gateway designed specifically for container and Kubernetes environments to protect microservices. 4. Airlock 2FA - Integrated two-factor authentication solution that offers methods like one-touch, offline QR code, passcode, and passwordless authentication. Key features include: - Strong, adaptive, and step-up authentication - Single sign-on across multiple applications - Mobile security for end-to-end protection - User self-service capabilities - Social login integration - Attack filtering and blocking - Fraud prevention - SIEM integration for security monitoring - Virtual patching - Microsoft application protection - Cloud deployment options The solution is designed to balance security requirements with user experience, allowing organizations to implement robust security controls without compromising usability. It centralizes security management and helps organizations meet compliance requirements while protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access and cyber attacks.