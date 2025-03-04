ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus is an endpoint data loss prevention solution that helps organizations protect sensitive data from unauthorized disclosure and theft. The tool focuses on four key areas of data protection: 1. Data Discovery and Classification: Identifies and categorizes sensitive information across endpoints using predefined templates or custom mechanisms including keyword search, fingerprinting, document matching, and regular expressions. It can detect both structured and unstructured data including PII, health records, and financial information. 2. Data Transfer Control: Monitors and restricts data movement through various channels including: - Cloud uploads and browser-based transfers - Email attachments and communications - USB and auxiliary devices - Screenshots and clipboard operations - Application-to-application transfers 3. Insider Threat Prevention: Provides continuous monitoring of user actions to identify potential data disclosure attempts and stop data theft before it occurs. 4. Policy Management and Reporting: Offers centralized management of data protection policies with remote deployment capabilities. Includes reporting tools and alert mechanisms to notify administrators of security events. The solution operates through lightweight agents installed on endpoints that can enforce security policies even when devices are offline. It includes remediation workflows for handling false positives and allows administrators to review and respond to user requests for policy exceptions.