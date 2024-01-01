Grafeas 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Grafeas defines an API spec for managing metadata about software resources, such as container images, Virtual Machine (VM) images, JAR files, and scripts. It provides a uniform way to audit and govern your software supply chain, allowing build, auditing, and compliance tools to store, query, and retrieve comprehensive metadata on software components of all kinds. Grafeas divides the metadata information into notes and occurrences, allowing third-party metadata providers to create and manage metadata on behalf of many customers. It also allows for fine-grained access control of different types of metadata.