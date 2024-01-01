An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
AWS Cloud Security provides a range of security services, compliance tools, and resources to help secure data and applications on the Amazon Web Services platform. Key features include encryption, access control, monitoring, and compliance management.
A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.