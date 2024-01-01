BigCyberGroup

Big Cyber Group offers a suite of cybersecurity services focused on compliance, education, and risk reduction. Their solutions include: 1. AI-powered security assessments 2. Phishing prevention and education 3. Cybersecurity compliance certification 4. Insurance compliance audits 5. Security awareness training The company emphasizes a two-stage AI-driven approach to help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats. They provide industry-specific solutions for sectors such as retail, finance, government, and healthcare. Big Cyber Group also offers deep audits to assist organizations in meeting cybersecurity insurance requirements, covering areas such as multifactor authentication, incident response planning, network security, encryption, and penetration testing.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country
An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.
Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.
Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.