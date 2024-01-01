BigCyberGroup Logo

BigCyberGroup

0.0

Report Issue

Visit WebsitePromote

Big Cyber Group offers a suite of cybersecurity services focused on compliance, education, and risk reduction. Their solutions include: 1. AI-powered security assessments 2. Phishing prevention and education 3. Cybersecurity compliance certification 4. Insurance compliance audits 5. Security awareness training The company emphasizes a two-stage AI-driven approach to help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats. They provide industry-specific solutions for sectors such as retail, finance, government, and healthcare. Big Cyber Group also offers deep audits to assist organizations in meeting cybersecurity insurance requirements, covering areas such as multifactor authentication, incident response planning, network security, encryption, and penetration testing.

Network Security
Commercial
compliancetrainingaiphishingsecurity-awarenessrisk-management

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

CC2ASN Logo
CC2ASN
0.0

A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-administrationip-addressipv6network-topology
GQUIC Protocol Analyzer Logo
GQUIC Protocol Analyzer
0.0

An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.

Network Security
Free
URL Scan Logo
URL Scan
0.0

A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Network Security
Free
scannerurlvulnerability-detectionweb-security
Glutton Setup Logo
Glutton Setup
0.0

Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingpentestnetwork-securityssh
NETRESEC Logo
NETRESEC
0.0

Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcapnetwork-forensic-analysis
IPsec VPN Server Auto Setup Scripts Logo
IPsec VPN Server Auto Setup Scripts
0.0

Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.

Network Security
Free
linuxubuntuvpn