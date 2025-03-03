The Finite State Platform is a connected device security analysis solution that focuses on software supply chain security and vulnerability management across the entire product lifecycle. The platform performs comprehensive scanning of binaries, source code, and third-party components, supporting: - Analysis of 18+ programming languages - Compatibility with 130+ container, archive, and binary formats - Support for 30+ binary instruction set architectures - Integration with 40+ package managers - Vulnerability data from 200+ threat intelligence sources Key functionalities include: - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and management - Vulnerability detection in source code and binaries - Third-party component risk assessment - Automated remediation guidance - DevSecOps integration through 150+ security tools - Regulatory compliance monitoring and reporting - Product security incident response capabilities The platform provides continuous monitoring capabilities for connected devices throughout their lifecycle, with support for legacy systems and modern IoT devices. It generates reports in standard formats like SPDX and CycloneDX, facilitating compliance with various regulatory frameworks. The system includes risk scoring functionality for vulnerability prioritization and offers integration capabilities for existing development and security workflows. It specifically addresses challenges in industries such as automotive, medical devices, industrial systems, and energy utilities.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A comprehensive application security platform combining specialized services and software tools to help organizations manage vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
A static application security testing (SAST) platform that performs comprehensive source code analysis to identify vulnerabilities, malware, and security issues in application code and dependencies.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.