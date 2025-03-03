Finite State Platform 0 Commercial

The Finite State Platform is a connected device security analysis solution that focuses on software supply chain security and vulnerability management across the entire product lifecycle. The platform performs comprehensive scanning of binaries, source code, and third-party components, supporting: - Analysis of 18+ programming languages - Compatibility with 130+ container, archive, and binary formats - Support for 30+ binary instruction set architectures - Integration with 40+ package managers - Vulnerability data from 200+ threat intelligence sources Key functionalities include: - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and management - Vulnerability detection in source code and binaries - Third-party component risk assessment - Automated remediation guidance - DevSecOps integration through 150+ security tools - Regulatory compliance monitoring and reporting - Product security incident response capabilities The platform provides continuous monitoring capabilities for connected devices throughout their lifecycle, with support for legacy systems and modern IoT devices. It generates reports in standard formats like SPDX and CycloneDX, facilitating compliance with various regulatory frameworks. The system includes risk scoring functionality for vulnerability prioritization and offers integration capabilities for existing development and security workflows. It specifically addresses challenges in industries such as automotive, medical devices, industrial systems, and energy utilities.