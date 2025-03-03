NxSAM (Next Generation Security Audit and Management) is a centralized audit management solution designed to enhance the efficiency of vulnerability lifecycle management. The platform enables organizations to track vulnerabilities through all audit stages from discovery to closure, providing real-time status updates based on actions taken by application teams. NxSAM serves as a comprehensive security and audit management solution that helps organizations maintain visibility into their vulnerability remediation processes. The system appears to focus on streamlining the audit lifecycle, making it easier for security teams to monitor and manage vulnerabilities across their environment. The solution aims to address the challenges of tracking multiple vulnerabilities across different systems and teams by providing a centralized management interface with real-time status tracking capabilities.
