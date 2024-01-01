A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.
Analyze personal data and sensitive information at scale. The world's leading data discovery tool for internal PII compliance and MSPs. Discover, analyze & remediate sensitive data anywhere. The world's leading data discovery tool for internal PII compliance and MSPs.
A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.
A digital investigation platform for parsing, searching, and visualizing evidences with advanced analytics capabilities.
DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.
Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information.
An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.
Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service.