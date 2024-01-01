ALTERNATIVES

libregf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format. Digital Forensics Free binary-securitywindowsfile-analysisregistry

DFIR ORC 0 ( 0 ) DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool. Digital Forensics Free windowsc++deployment

PANORAMA 0 ( 0 ) Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information. Digital Forensics Free networkingwindowsincident-responsesecurity-informationreporting

Dshell 0 ( 0 ) An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support. Digital Forensics Free packet-capturenetwork-forensic-analysisipv6