Uno.ai 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Uno.ai is a GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to automate and streamline various GRC processes. The platform incorporates large language models, knowledge graphs, and deep reinforcement learning to assist organizations in managing their risk posture, automating policy governance, responding to questionnaires, onboarding vendors, and streamlining audits and assessments. The system aims to reduce manual work in GRC tasks by automating data collection, analysis, and reporting. It offers features such as vulnerability management, asset discovery across multi-cloud and on-premises environments, and incident response assistance. Uno.ai's AI-driven approach is designed to accelerate GRC processes, potentially offering faster execution compared to traditional methods. The platform also provides search capabilities using natural language queries and aims to simplify complex GRC workflows.