Uno.ai Logo

Uno.ai

0.0

Report Issue

Visit WebsitePromote

Uno.ai is a GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to automate and streamline various GRC processes. The platform incorporates large language models, knowledge graphs, and deep reinforcement learning to assist organizations in managing their risk posture, automating policy governance, responding to questionnaires, onboarding vendors, and streamlining audits and assessments. The system aims to reduce manual work in GRC tasks by automating data collection, analysis, and reporting. It offers features such as vulnerability management, asset discovery across multi-cloud and on-premises environments, and incident response assistance. Uno.ai's AI-driven approach is designed to accelerate GRC processes, potentially offering faster execution compared to traditional methods. The platform also provides search capabilities using natural language queries and aims to simplify complex GRC workflows.

GRC
Commercial
aicompliancerisk-managementautomationvulnerability-management

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

Verity Logo
Verity
0.0

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
complianceframeworkgovernancerisk-managementaccess-controlaudit
ISO2HANDLE Logo
ISO2HANDLE
0.0

ISO2HANDLE is a powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals, trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide.

GRC
Commercial
compliancecybersecurityincident-responsesecurity-operations
FutureFeed Logo
FutureFeed
0.0

A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements

GRC
Commercial
compliancecybersecuritynist
Eramba Logo
Eramba
0.0

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

GRC
Free
compliancegovernancerisk-managementopen-sourcecommunity-driven
AWS Audit Manager Logo
AWS Audit Manager
0.0

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

GRC
Free
awscloud-securitycompliancerisk-assessmentaudit
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service Logo
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service
0.0

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

GRC
Commercial
compliancegovernancerisk-assessment