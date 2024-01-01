Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset
Checkov is a static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA). It scans cloud infrastructure provisioned using various tools like Terraform, Cloudformation, Kubernetes, Dockerfile, and more to detect security and compliance misconfigurations. It also performs Software Composition Analysis (SCA) scanning for open source packages and images to identify Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). Checkov powers Prisma Cloud Application Security, a platform that streamlines cloud security throughout the development lifecycle by identifying, fixing, and preventing misconfigurations in cloud resources and infrastructure-as-code files.
