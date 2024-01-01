A tool for detecting secrets in your code
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices. It detects security policy violations and creates an issue to alert the repository or organization owner. Allstar gives you finely tuned control over the files and settings that affect the security of your projects. You can choose which security policies to monitor at both the organization and repository level, and how to handle policy violations. You can also develop or contribute new policies. Allstar is developed under the OpenSSF organization.
A tool for detecting secrets in your code
Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.