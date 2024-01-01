Allstar 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices. It detects security policy violations and creates an issue to alert the repository or organization owner. Allstar gives you finely tuned control over the files and settings that affect the security of your projects. You can choose which security policies to monitor at both the organization and repository level, and how to handle policy violations. You can also develop or contribute new policies. Allstar is developed under the OpenSSF organization.