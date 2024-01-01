AWS Audit Manager

ALTERNATIVES

AWS Artifact 0 ( 0 ) On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. GRC Free awscompliancesecurityreporting

Drata 0 ( 0 ) Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations. GRC Commercial automationcompliancerisk-managementaudit

FutureFeed 0 ( 0 ) A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements GRC Commercial compliancecybersecuritynist

Verity 0 ( 0 ) Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. GRC Commercial complianceframeworkgovernancerisk-managementaccess-controlaudit