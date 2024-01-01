Verity 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Verity is a compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. It provides a centralized platform for managing controls, risk assessments, and policy management. With Verity, organizations can prioritize controls, define common services and policies, and incorporate control maturity into assessments. The tool also includes features such as risk management, access control, and audit tracking. Verity's features include: * Plan of Action: Define risk mitigation tasks and track resource allocation. * Risk Registry: Identify and track risks and link to a mitigation plan. * Risk Catalog: Track and assess risks and show a list of assets with deficient or unassessed controls. * Access Control: Assign users to roles with read, create, edit, and delete permissions. * Multifactor Authentication: Enforce MFA on a per-role basis. * Dashboard: Track risk exposure and individual risks over time. * Export: Generate PDF and CSV files. * Audit: Track user activity and access attempts. * Frameworks: Customize frameworks and target maturity. * Multilingual: Supports multiple languages. * Policies: Create, track, and assess policies and apply assessments to assets. * Assets: Track incomplete or deficient controls for assets. Verity is trusted by the Government of Canada and is a reliable provider for compliance needs.