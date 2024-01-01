Verisys File Integirty Monitoring

Fully featured, real-time change detection for Windows and Linux File Integrity Monitoring & Change Detection. Verisys Integrity Suite is a next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system, providing detailed real-time information about planned and unplanned changes across your fleet of servers and workstations. With automated compliance tagging, automated approvals, planned changes, dashboards, reporting and SIEM integration, Verisys Integrity Suite provides incredible insight into all changes across your organization - while incredible noise reduction capabilities allow you to focus on changes that matter.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.
Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.
Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.
StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you.
A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.
Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework with comprehensive features like Lua API and asynchronous network API.
Alternative marketplace for mobile applications with package ID metadata retrieval and APK download capabilities.
