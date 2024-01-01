Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.
InfoRisk Today provides comprehensive coverage on info risk management, offering news, training, and education across various cybersecurity topics, including fraud management, cybercrime, governance, and compliance.
Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.
A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.
Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
SecurityWeek provides comprehensive cybersecurity news and analysis across various security domains.
Sysreptor provides a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.