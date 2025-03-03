Legit Security is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides visibility and security controls across the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates with development environments to: - Monitor and assess application security risks from code to cloud deployment - Detect and prevent secrets exposure in code repositories - Generate Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for compliance purposes - Implement security controls for software supply chain - Manage AI security posture and detect risky AI/LLM usage in development - Consolidate and prioritize application security vulnerabilities Key capabilities include: - Automated discovery and visualization of application security risks - Integration with existing CI/CD pipelines and development tools - Policy enforcement and compliance monitoring - Risk prioritization based on business impact analysis - Security automation and orchestration features - Vulnerability correlation and deduplication - Developer-focused remediation guidance The platform aims to help organizations: - Maintain visibility across development environments - Implement consistent security controls - Automate compliance validation - Detect security issues early in development - Manage application security at scale
