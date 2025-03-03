Legit Security 0 Commercial Updated 07 August 2025

Legit Security is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides visibility and security controls across the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates with development environments to: - Monitor and assess application security risks from code to cloud deployment - Detect and prevent secrets exposure in code repositories - Generate Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for compliance purposes - Implement security controls for software supply chain - Manage AI security posture and detect risky AI/LLM usage in development - Consolidate and prioritize application security vulnerabilities Key capabilities include: - Automated discovery and visualization of application security risks - Integration with existing CI/CD pipelines and development tools - Policy enforcement and compliance monitoring - Risk prioritization based on business impact analysis - Security automation and orchestration features - Vulnerability correlation and deduplication - Developer-focused remediation guidance The platform aims to help organizations: - Maintain visibility across development environments - Implement consistent security controls - Automate compliance validation - Detect security issues early in development - Manage application security at scale