Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention (DLP) solution that helps organizations prevent outbound email breaches. The tool is part of Egress' Intelligent Email Security Suite, which focuses on reducing human-activated risk in email communications. Egress Prevent specifically addresses the challenge of misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and accidental sharing of sensitive information. Key capabilities appear to include: - Detection and prevention of misdirected emails and files sent to incorrect recipients - Protection against data exfiltration through email channels - Enforcement of information barriers to maintain ethical walls and prevent conflicts of interest - Application of appropriate encryption levels to sensitive emails and attachments - Prevention of confidentiality breaches in email communications Egress Prevent works alongside other Egress products like Defend (for inbound phishing protection) and Protect (for email encryption) to provide comprehensive email security. The solution appears to be particularly relevant for industries with strict compliance requirements such as financial services, healthcare, legal, and government sectors. The tool likely uses AI and machine learning to identify potential data loss incidents before they occur, helping organizations maintain compliance with data protection regulations while reducing the risk of human error in email communications.
