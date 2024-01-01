Unbound Security

Unbound is a cybersecurity tool designed to manage and secure the use of generative AI applications within enterprises. It provides: 1. Discovery of AI apps used by employees across various industries. 2. Implementation of granular access policies to control AI application usage. 3. Steering of employees towards sanctioned AI alternatives. 4. Prevention of sensitive information upload to risky AI apps. 5. Comprehensive visibility and protection for Gen AI apps. 6. Management of AI-related security concerns, including compliance and data leakage.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.