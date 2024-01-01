Unbound Security 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Unbound is a cybersecurity tool designed to manage and secure the use of generative AI applications within enterprises. It provides: 1. Discovery of AI apps used by employees across various industries. 2. Implementation of granular access policies to control AI application usage. 3. Steering of employees towards sanctioned AI alternatives. 4. Prevention of sensitive information upload to risky AI apps. 5. Comprehensive visibility and protection for Gen AI apps. 6. Management of AI-related security concerns, including compliance and data leakage.