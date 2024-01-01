A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
Monitors Github for leaked secrets Secret Bridge is a tool that monitors GitHub for leaked secrets, helping developers identify and remediate sensitive data exposure.
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.
Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.
A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.