oscap-docker

Container Compliance Resources and tools to assert compliance of containers (rocket, docker, ...). Assessing running containers and cold images. Vulnerability and compliance audit. Vulnerability scan of Docker image. This command will attach docker image, determine OS variant/version, download CVE stream applicable to the given OS, and finally run vulnerability scan. Scanning Docker image using OpenSCAP. Run any OpenSCAP command within chroot of mounted docker image. Learn more about OSCAP_ARGUMENTS in man oscap.