Eclypsium is a supply chain security platform that scans and monitors hardware, firmware, and software components in IT infrastructure. The platform provides: - Component-level inventory management and monitoring - Vulnerability detection in hardware and firmware components - Configuration assessment and hardening recommendations - Detection of firmware-level threats, rootkits, and bootkits - Integration capabilities with SIEM and ITSM systems - Compliance monitoring for firmware integrity and supply chain risk management The solution focuses on device integrity verification across various vendors including HP, Dell, Lenovo, and other major manufacturers, enabling organizations to verify the authenticity and security of their IT infrastructure components.
