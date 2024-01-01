Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.
Some final thoughts on Threat Modeling... This article wraps up the threat modeling posts with a summary and some comments on the entire process. In this article, the author summarizes the threat modeling posts and provides some final thoughts on the process. The article covers the following topics: * A summary of the threat modeling posts * Comments on the entire process This article is a great resource for anyone looking to learn more about threat modeling and how to apply it to their own projects.
Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system utilizing blacklists and heuristic mechanisms.
Aggregator of FireHOL IP lists with HTTP-based API service and Python client package.
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
Python-based client for IBM XForce Exchange with an improved version available.
Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.