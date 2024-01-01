CIS Benchmarks Audit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repo provides an unofficial, standalone, zero-install, zero-dependency, Python 3 script which can check your system against published CIS Hardening Benchmarks to offer an indication of your system's preparedness for compliance to the official standard. To use this tool, download the script using the command: curl -LO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/finalduty/cis_benchmarks_audit/main/cis_audit.py && chmod 750 cis_audit.py. Then run the script with various optional arguments to customize the tests and output formats.