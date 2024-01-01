ElectricEye 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring supporting 100s of services and evaluations to harden your CSP & SaaS environments with controls mapped to over 20 industry, regulatory, and best practice controls frameworks. ElectricEye offers cross-Account, cross-Region, multi-Cloud & SaaS Asset Management, Security Posture Management, and Attack Surface Monitoring capabilities across AWS, GCP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), ServiceNow, Microsoft 365 Enterprise (M365), and Salesforce (SFDC), with more on the way. It provides over 1000 Checks against security, resilience, performance, and financial best practices across more than 100 CSP & SaaS services.