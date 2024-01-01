BitLocker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature built into Windows, available in various editions of Windows Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10, and Windows Server since 2008. It is intended to protect data on lost or stolen devices and has been validated against NIST FIPS 140-2 program multiple times. This repository provides Group Policy Objects, compliance checks, and configuration tools for implementing BitLocker, including a BitLocker PowerShell module for provisioning on standalone systems and using Group Policy and Microsoft SCCM 1910 CB for domain joined systems.