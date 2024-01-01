A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.
Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature built into Windows, available in various editions of Windows Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10, and Windows Server since 2008. It is intended to protect data on lost or stolen devices and has been validated against NIST FIPS 140-2 program multiple times. This repository provides Group Policy Objects, compliance checks, and configuration tools for implementing BitLocker, including a BitLocker PowerShell module for provisioning on standalone systems and using Group Policy and Microsoft SCCM 1910 CB for domain joined systems.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.
Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.