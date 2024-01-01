AWS Scout2

DataCop is a custom AWS framework for mitigating S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration.
Scout2 is a security tool that lets AWS administrators assess their environment's security posture. Using the AWS API, Scout2 gathers configuration data for manual inspection and highlights high-risk areas automatically. Rather than pouring through dozens of pages on the web, Scout2 supplies a clear view of the attack surface automatically. Note: Scout2 is stable and actively maintained, but a number of features and internals may change. As such, please bear with us as we find time to work on, and improve, the tool. Feel free to report a bug with details (e.g. console output using the "--debug" argument), request a new feature, or send a pull request.
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.
Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.
A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security
A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account