Reveelium UEBA 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Reveelium UEBA is a User and Entity Behavior Analytics solution developed by ITrust, a French cybersecurity company. The platform is designed to detect abnormal behaviors and potential security threats by analyzing user and entity activities within an organization's network. It uses artificial intelligence to establish baseline behavior patterns and identify deviations that may indicate security incidents. Reveelium UEBA functions as part of a broader security ecosystem that includes SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and XDR (Extended Detection and Response) capabilities. The solution helps security teams monitor and analyze user behaviors in real-time to detect potential insider threats, account compromises, and other suspicious activities. The tool appears to be integrated with ITrust's SOC (Security Operations Center) services, allowing for managed detection and response capabilities. It supports compliance with various regulatory frameworks including NIS2, RGPD (GDPR), HDS, SOX, and others. As a French-developed solution, Reveelium emphasizes data sovereignty and protection from foreign legislation like the Patriot Act and Cloud Act, making it particularly suitable for European organizations with strict data protection requirements.