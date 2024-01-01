syslog-ng 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

syslog-ng is a log management solution that improves SIEM performance by reducing and optimizing log data, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, meets compliance requirements, and offers big data ingestion and universal log collection and routing. It also provides secure data archiving and offers a range of products to suit different needs. Key features include: - Optimizing SIEM performance - Rapid search and troubleshooting - Meeting compliance requirements - Big data ingestion - Universal log collection and routing - Secure data archiving