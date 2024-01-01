A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.
syslog-ng is a log management solution that improves SIEM performance by reducing and optimizing log data, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, meets compliance requirements, and offers big data ingestion and universal log collection and routing. It also provides secure data archiving and offers a range of products to suit different needs. Key features include: - Optimizing SIEM performance - Rapid search and troubleshooting - Meeting compliance requirements - Big data ingestion - Universal log collection and routing - Secure data archiving
A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.
SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.
Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.