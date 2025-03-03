Tromzo Product Security Operating Platform 0 Commercial

Tromzo is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that integrates security throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC). The platform provides several core functionalities: - Software Asset Discovery and Inventory: Creates a comprehensive inventory of software assets including code repositories, dependencies, SBOMs, containers, and microservices. - Risk Assessment and Prioritization: Utilizes an Intelligence Graph to analyze and prioritize vulnerabilities across the software supply chain. - CI/CD Security Integration: Implements security policies and checks within continuous integration and deployment pipelines. - Vulnerability Management Automation: Streamlines the vulnerability remediation process through automated triage, prioritization, and workflow management. - Compliance Management: Helps organizations maintain compliance requirements throughout the software development process. - Security Analytics: Provides metrics and KPIs including SLA compliance, Mean-Time-to-Remediate (MTTR), and customizable reporting dashboards. The platform integrates with various development and security tools including GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Jira, and multiple security scanning solutions.