Tromzo Product Security Operating Platform

Tromzo is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that integrates security throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC). The platform provides several core functionalities: - Software Asset Discovery and Inventory: Creates a comprehensive inventory of software assets including code repositories, dependencies, SBOMs, containers, and microservices. - Risk Assessment and Prioritization: Utilizes an Intelligence Graph to analyze and prioritize vulnerabilities across the software supply chain. - CI/CD Security Integration: Implements security policies and checks within continuous integration and deployment pipelines. - Vulnerability Management Automation: Streamlines the vulnerability remediation process through automated triage, prioritization, and workflow management. - Compliance Management: Helps organizations maintain compliance requirements throughout the software development process. - Security Analytics: Provides metrics and KPIs including SLA compliance, Mean-Time-to-Remediate (MTTR), and customizable reporting dashboards. The platform integrates with various development and security tools including GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Jira, and multiple security scanning solutions.

Hardened malloc Logo
Hardened malloc

A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
Octoscan Logo
Octoscan

Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Free
Application Security
Oralyzer Logo
Oralyzer

Open Redirection Analyzer

Free
Application Security
Pixee Logo
Pixee

An automated code security tool that analyzes repositories, identifies vulnerabilities, and generates pull requests with fixes while integrating with existing development workflows.

Commercial
Application Security
Subresource Integrity (SRI) Logo
Subresource Integrity (SRI)

A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.

Free
Application Security
WPRecon Logo
WPRecon

WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.

Free
Application Security
Blankie Logo
Blankie

A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.

Free
Application Security
AzureGoat Logo
AzureGoat

A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security