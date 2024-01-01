Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
Anchore Enterprise is the first SBOM-powered software supply chain management platform for continuous security and compliance. Embed security and compliance checks into each step of your development lifecycle for more secure cloud-native applications. Ensure the security of software products you release or host as SaaS and provide SBOMs and assurance for your customers. Secure software supply chains and automate compliance with stringent government security standards.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.
A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.