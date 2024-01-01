Crown Point Solutions - Awareness Training 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Crown Point Solutions offers online IT Security and Privacy Awareness training courses designed to help companies meet compliance requirements. The courses cover important cybersecurity issues and trends, aiming to reduce risks associated with phishing attacks, ransomware, and privacy law violations. The training includes: 1. On-demand video sessions 2. Short quizzes to track progress 3. Email confirmations of completed training 4. Customizable solutions for specific organizational needs The courses focus on protecting Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and adhering to privacy laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Pricing is available on individual or group basis, with tiered options for larger organizations.