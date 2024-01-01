Aqua 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Aqua Security is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures containerized cloud native applications throughout their lifecycle, from development to production. The platform integrates security measures from code to cloud, combining agent-based and agentless technologies. It focuses on preventing attacks by enforcing pre-deployment hygiene and mitigating attacks in real-time during production. Aqua Security offers features such as container vulnerability scanning, Kubernetes security, serverless security, cloud VM security, and dynamic threat analysis. It supports multiple cloud environments, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as container platforms like Docker and OpenShift. The platform aims to automate DevSecOps processes, facilitate compliance and auditing, and provide cloud native detection and response capabilities. It is designed to operate at enterprise scale without impeding development pipelines.