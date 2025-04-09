Venn 0 Commercial Updated 08 August 2025

Venn is a zero trust security solution that creates secure enclaves on unmanaged BYOD devices used by remote employees and contractors. The platform uses Blue Border™ technology to establish a visual boundary that separates work applications and data from personal use on the same device. Applications run locally within the secure enclave, providing native performance without the latency issues associated with VDI or enterprise browsers. The solution encrypts company data and enforces compliance requirements for regulations including HIPAA, FINRA, SEC, NAIC, and SOC 2. It supports both Windows and Mac computers, allowing users to work on their preferred devices while maintaining separation between work and personal activities. Key capabilities include: - Data encryption within the secure enclave - Policy enforcement for compliance requirements - Native application support with local execution - Visual separation of work environments from personal use - Rapid user onboarding and offboarding for IT administrators The platform enables organizations to implement BYOD policies without compromising security or user experience, serving as an alternative to traditional remote access solutions like VDI, VPNs, and enterprise browsers.