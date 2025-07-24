Verax AI Logo

Commercial
AI Security
Ai
Machine Learning
Security Monitoring
Risk Management
Security Automation
Data Protection
Compliance
Security Analysis
Ai Powered Security
Security Platform
Verax AI is a platform designed to provide visibility and control over Large Language Models (LLMs) in production environments. The platform consists of three main components: 1. Verax Explore: Provides comprehensive insights into LLM behavior, allowing organizations to understand user interactions, analyze trends, and identify potential risks in production deployments. 2. Verax Control: Focuses on ensuring verified, responsible, and safe AI by automatically identifying and correcting issues such as hallucinations, biased responses, and inaccuracies in real-time. 3. Verax Protect (coming soon): Aims to prevent data leakage to and from LLMs, helping organizations maintain compliance with regulatory standards and protect sensitive information. The platform addresses common challenges in LLM production deployments, including unpredictable behavior in live environments, complexity in understanding how engineering changes affect real-world performance, and delayed identification of issues like hallucinations or data leaks. Verax AI targets IT leaders, data science teams, and innovation leaders who need to implement LLMs safely in production environments while mitigating associated risks. The platform provides real-time monitoring, alerts, and automatic correction capabilities to help organizations maintain control over their AI systems.

Securiti Logo
Securiti

A data security and AI governance platform that provides unified control and management of data assets across hybrid cloud environments with focus on AI security and compliance.

Commercial
AI Security
SPLX Logo
SPLX

An automated red teaming and security testing platform that continuously evaluates conversational AI applications for vulnerabilities and compliance with security standards.

Commercial
AI Security
Apex AI Security Logo
Apex AI Security

Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.

Commercial
AI Security
Swift Security Logo
Swift Security

A security platform that provides monitoring, control, and protection mechanisms for organizations using generative AI and large language models.

Commercial
AI Security
Lakera Logo
Lakera

Lakera is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications

Commercial
AI Security
Adversa AI Logo
Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
FortiAI Logo
FortiAI

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

Commercial
AI Security
InfinityAI Logo
InfinityAI

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.

Commercial
AI Security

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security