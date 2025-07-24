Verax AI is a platform designed to provide visibility and control over Large Language Models (LLMs) in production environments. The platform consists of three main components: 1. Verax Explore: Provides comprehensive insights into LLM behavior, allowing organizations to understand user interactions, analyze trends, and identify potential risks in production deployments. 2. Verax Control: Focuses on ensuring verified, responsible, and safe AI by automatically identifying and correcting issues such as hallucinations, biased responses, and inaccuracies in real-time. 3. Verax Protect (coming soon): Aims to prevent data leakage to and from LLMs, helping organizations maintain compliance with regulatory standards and protect sensitive information. The platform addresses common challenges in LLM production deployments, including unpredictable behavior in live environments, complexity in understanding how engineering changes affect real-world performance, and delayed identification of issues like hallucinations or data leaks. Verax AI targets IT leaders, data science teams, and innovation leaders who need to implement LLMs safely in production environments while mitigating associated risks. The platform provides real-time monitoring, alerts, and automatic correction capabilities to help organizations maintain control over their AI systems.
A data security and AI governance platform that provides unified control and management of data assets across hybrid cloud environments with focus on AI security and compliance.
An automated red teaming and security testing platform that continuously evaluates conversational AI applications for vulnerabilities and compliance with security standards.
Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.
A security platform that provides monitoring, control, and protection mechanisms for organizations using generative AI and large language models.
Lakera is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
