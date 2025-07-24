Verax AI 0 Commercial

Verax AI is a platform designed to provide visibility and control over Large Language Models (LLMs) in production environments. The platform consists of three main components: 1. Verax Explore: Provides comprehensive insights into LLM behavior, allowing organizations to understand user interactions, analyze trends, and identify potential risks in production deployments. 2. Verax Control: Focuses on ensuring verified, responsible, and safe AI by automatically identifying and correcting issues such as hallucinations, biased responses, and inaccuracies in real-time. 3. Verax Protect (coming soon): Aims to prevent data leakage to and from LLMs, helping organizations maintain compliance with regulatory standards and protect sensitive information. The platform addresses common challenges in LLM production deployments, including unpredictable behavior in live environments, complexity in understanding how engineering changes affect real-world performance, and delayed identification of issues like hallucinations or data leaks. Verax AI targets IT leaders, data science teams, and innovation leaders who need to implement LLMs safely in production environments while mitigating associated risks. The platform provides real-time monitoring, alerts, and automatic correction capabilities to help organizations maintain control over their AI systems.