OpsCompass Logo

OpsCompass

0
Commercial
Cloud Security
cloud-security
compliance
configuration-management
monitoring
security-monitoring
cloud
database-security
asset-inventory
security-automation
cloud-compliance
Visit Website

OpsCompass is a software asset intelligence platform designed for monitoring and managing cloud and database environments across hybrid infrastructures. The platform provides several key functionalities: Asset Inventory Management: - Automated discovery and tracking of cloud and on-premises assets - Real-time monitoring of resource configurations and changes - Comprehensive visibility across hybrid cloud environments Compliance Monitoring: - Continuous compliance checks against various frameworks (CIS, FedRAMP, HIPAA, NIST) - Real-time compliance status monitoring - Automated security posture assessment Configuration Management: - Detection and tracking of configuration changes - Drift monitoring across cloud resources - AI-powered analysis of technical changes - Integration with existing workflows through APIs and CLI tools License Management: - Database license tracking and optimization - Usage monitoring across platforms - Cost optimization recommendations - Custom reporting capabilities Security Features: - Database security monitoring - Cloud security posture management - Risk assessment and remediation recommendations - Continuous security checks

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Bubblewrap Logo
Bubblewrap

A setuid implementation of a subset of user namespaces, providing a way to run unprivileged containers without requiring root privileges.

Free
Cloud Security
AWS Security Digest Newsletter Logo
AWS Security Digest Newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.

Free
Cloud Security
Cloud Custodian (c7n) Logo
Cloud Custodian (c7n)

Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.

Free
Cloud Security
Dow Jones Hammer Logo
Dow Jones Hammer

Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.

Free
Cloud Security
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework Logo
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts

Free
Cloud Security
AWS Assume Role Helper Logo
AWS Assume Role Helper

A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles

Free
Cloud Security
LogRythm SIEM Logo
LogRythm SIEM

LogRhythm SIEM is a comprehensive security information and event management platform that collects, analyzes, and responds to security events across an organization's IT infrastructure.

Commercial
Cloud Security
GrayHatWarfare Buckets Logo
GrayHatWarfare Buckets

A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Free
Cloud Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security