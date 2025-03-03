OpsCompass is a software asset intelligence platform designed for monitoring and managing cloud and database environments across hybrid infrastructures. The platform provides several key functionalities: Asset Inventory Management: - Automated discovery and tracking of cloud and on-premises assets - Real-time monitoring of resource configurations and changes - Comprehensive visibility across hybrid cloud environments Compliance Monitoring: - Continuous compliance checks against various frameworks (CIS, FedRAMP, HIPAA, NIST) - Real-time compliance status monitoring - Automated security posture assessment Configuration Management: - Detection and tracking of configuration changes - Drift monitoring across cloud resources - AI-powered analysis of technical changes - Integration with existing workflows through APIs and CLI tools License Management: - Database license tracking and optimization - Usage monitoring across platforms - Cost optimization recommendations - Custom reporting capabilities Security Features: - Database security monitoring - Cloud security posture management - Risk assessment and remediation recommendations - Continuous security checks
