Dasera Security Platform is a comprehensive data security and governance solution designed to protect sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform provides automated discovery of structured and unstructured data, helping organizations identify shadow data and unknown data stores. It implements automated classification and sensitivity tagging to categorize data based on its content and compliance requirements. Dasera offers data access and usage governance capabilities that provide visibility into who is accessing data, how it's being used, and whether access patterns comply with security policies. The platform monitors data interactions to detect abnormal transactions or query volumes that might indicate security threats. The solution integrates with multiple cloud providers including AWS, GCP, and Azure, as well as various data platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, and traditional databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Oracle. It also connects with business intelligence tools, SIEM solutions, and identity providers. Key features include: - Automated data discovery across multiple environments - Data classification and sensitivity tagging - Access control and permissions management - Usage monitoring and anomaly detection - Compliance management for regulations like GDPR and HIPAA - Integration with existing security ecosystems Dasera helps organizations address data security challenges throughout the data lifecycle while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.
