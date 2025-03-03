Cytrusst Logo

Cytrusst is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers multiple integrated security solutions with a focus on Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The platform provides several key components: 1. AI-Driven Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC): - CXO GRC Dashboard for executive oversight - Organizational view of security posture - Support for 200+ security controls - Predefined policy templates - Evidence management - Assessment and audit capabilities - Regulatory compliance library and calendar 2. Attack Surface Management (ASM): - Digital footprint monitoring - Dark web monitoring - Threat feed integration - SSL certificate monitoring - Vulnerability tracking - Mobile security features including anti-phishing and anti-malware 3. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): - Cloud workload protection - Container and Kubernetes security - Secrets scanning capabilities 4. Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): - Vendor security assessment - Supply chain risk monitoring The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and UIDAI. It's designed to serve various sectors including Information Technology, Logistics, Banking & Finance, and Real Estate & Construction. Cytrusst offers integration capabilities with existing security tools and provides continuous monitoring of an organization's security posture through dashboards and automated workflows.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

A-Lign Logo
A-Lign

A-LIGN provides cybersecurity compliance audits and certifications, offering a range of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FedRAMP, along with a technology platform for audit management.

Commercial
GRC
AWS Audit Manager Logo
AWS Audit Manager

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

Free
GRC
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service Logo
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

Commercial
GRC
ServiceNow Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Logo
ServiceNow Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC)

ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.

Commercial
GRC
Eramba Logo
Eramba

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

Free
GRC
Verity Logo
Verity

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

Commercial
GRC
Drata Logo
Drata

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

Commercial
GRC
SAP GRC Logo
SAP GRC

SAP GRC and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance, leveraging predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automation.

Commercial
GRC

