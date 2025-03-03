Cytrusst is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers multiple integrated security solutions with a focus on Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The platform provides several key components: 1. AI-Driven Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC): - CXO GRC Dashboard for executive oversight - Organizational view of security posture - Support for 200+ security controls - Predefined policy templates - Evidence management - Assessment and audit capabilities - Regulatory compliance library and calendar 2. Attack Surface Management (ASM): - Digital footprint monitoring - Dark web monitoring - Threat feed integration - SSL certificate monitoring - Vulnerability tracking - Mobile security features including anti-phishing and anti-malware 3. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): - Cloud workload protection - Container and Kubernetes security - Secrets scanning capabilities 4. Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): - Vendor security assessment - Supply chain risk monitoring The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and UIDAI. It's designed to serve various sectors including Information Technology, Logistics, Banking & Finance, and Real Estate & Construction. Cytrusst offers integration capabilities with existing security tools and provides continuous monitoring of an organization's security posture through dashboards and automated workflows.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.