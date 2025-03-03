Cytrusst 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Cytrusst is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers multiple integrated security solutions with a focus on Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The platform provides several key components: 1. AI-Driven Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC): - CXO GRC Dashboard for executive oversight - Organizational view of security posture - Support for 200+ security controls - Predefined policy templates - Evidence management - Assessment and audit capabilities - Regulatory compliance library and calendar 2. Attack Surface Management (ASM): - Digital footprint monitoring - Dark web monitoring - Threat feed integration - SSL certificate monitoring - Vulnerability tracking - Mobile security features including anti-phishing and anti-malware 3. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): - Cloud workload protection - Container and Kubernetes security - Secrets scanning capabilities 4. Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): - Vendor security assessment - Supply chain risk monitoring The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and UIDAI. It's designed to serve various sectors including Information Technology, Logistics, Banking & Finance, and Real Estate & Construction. Cytrusst offers integration capabilities with existing security tools and provides continuous monitoring of an organization's security posture through dashboards and automated workflows.